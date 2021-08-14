Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCBO. ATB Capital upped their price target on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.30.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$89.89 on Friday. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$40.29 and a 52 week high of C$90.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

