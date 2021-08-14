DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $3,831,875.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $295.97 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -274.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

