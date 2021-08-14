Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.79 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $37.79 billion and approximately $4.71 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00386926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,854,498,193 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

