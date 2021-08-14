Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Shares of DLPN opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $32.50.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

