Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

D stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. 2,243,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

