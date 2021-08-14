Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Sells $1,076,538.26 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.18.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,741,000 after buying an additional 702,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 186,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.