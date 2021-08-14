DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.26.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.45. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $534,668,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

