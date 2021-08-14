Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of DORM stock opened at $98.35 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

