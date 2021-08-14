Douglas J. Flint Purchases 2,800 Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

LON ABDN opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. Abrdn PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

ABDN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

