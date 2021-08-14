Douglas J. Flint Purchases 2,800 Shares of Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).
LON ABDN opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. Abrdn PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
