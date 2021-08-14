Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $164.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Dover by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 17.7% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.2% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $171.64. The company had a trading volume of 689,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.01. Dover has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $173.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

