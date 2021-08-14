DoYourTip Reaches Market Cap of $615,773.16 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $615,773.16 and approximately $109,258.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

