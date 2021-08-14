DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $17,906,648.76 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72.

DraftKings stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

