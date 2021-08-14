Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,550.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

