Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after purchasing an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.19. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.