DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.81.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,324 shares of company stock worth $374,627. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.