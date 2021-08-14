Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

