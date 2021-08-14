E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Invests $439,000 in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DADA stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 418,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,911. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

