Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a growth of 1,416.9% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth $159,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

