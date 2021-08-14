eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of EBAY opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.40. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.