eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 7.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of eBay worth $156,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 36,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY traded up $5.13 on Friday, reaching $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,836,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,451. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.