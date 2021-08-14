eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

eBay stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in eBay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

