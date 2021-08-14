ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

ECNCF stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

