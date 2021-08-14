Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

