Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:EPC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 183,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
