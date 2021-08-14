Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 556,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,849. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43.

