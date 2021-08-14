Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 275,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,265. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.