Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,860 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,955. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.