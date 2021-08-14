Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Invests $754,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 124,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,359. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

