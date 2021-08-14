Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 291,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,958,000 after acquiring an additional 163,771 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 101,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.13. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.88.

