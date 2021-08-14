eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Trading Down 7.7%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s share price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.35 and last traded at $43.69. Approximately 18,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 765,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in eHealth by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,490,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after buying an additional 227,866 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

