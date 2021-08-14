El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 393.9% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
