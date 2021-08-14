Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ESLT opened at $142.51 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

