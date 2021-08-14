Electra Protocol Price Reaches $0.0007 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.82 million and $40,574.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,860,257,722 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

