Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0157 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $867,744.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,889,806,767 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

