Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,353. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.