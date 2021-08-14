Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.