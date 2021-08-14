Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 2,310,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211,446. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $912.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.