Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after buying an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,573,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after buying an additional 605,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after buying an additional 591,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

