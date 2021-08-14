Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ETTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 149,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.