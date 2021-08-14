EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $545.90.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $5.85 on Friday, reaching $607.85. 287,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,034. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $300.96 and a one year high of $618.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $538.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $36,082,270. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

