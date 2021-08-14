EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.85. 287,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,034. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $300.96 and a 1 year high of $618.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $538.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $545.90.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $1,837,074.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,583.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $36,082,270. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

