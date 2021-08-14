Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Epizyme in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EPZM. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $552.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,919 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 16.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 66.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

