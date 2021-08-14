EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.21.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of EQT by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,543,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 1,346,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of EQT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 734,246 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

