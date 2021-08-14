Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Commercial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

