Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jumia Technologies AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jumia Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). William Blair also issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.65. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

