Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Rubius Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

RUBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

RUBY opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.55. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.96.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,423,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,397,000 after buying an additional 390,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after buying an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 371,370 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.