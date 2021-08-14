Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ERAS opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

