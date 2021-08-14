ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 1,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of ESR Cayman in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

