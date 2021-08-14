EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $109.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

