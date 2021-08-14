Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHO. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 371.3% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter worth about $511,000.

Shares of ETHO opened at $61.67 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22.

