Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 11,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.